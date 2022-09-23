WILSON, Donald



We are sad to announce the death of Donald Wilson of Dayton, OH. Born on March 18, 1951. He died at the age of 71 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Preceded in death by parents Gladys and Garfene Wilson and twin brother Ronald Wilson. Survived by daughters Dionne (Edward) Stephenson and Samantha (Robert) Jordan, sister Judy (Harley) Arwood, brother Garfene (Vicki) Wilson Jr., grandchlidren Eric and Patricia Stephenson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at The Pentecostals of Dayton located at 168 Avondale Dr., Dayton, OH 45404. Visitation from 10:30 am - 11:00 am. Funeral begins at 11:00am. Friends and family are welcome.

