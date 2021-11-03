WILSON, Deborah Lynn



Age 58, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021. Debbie was a 1982 graduate of Hamilton High School. Survivors include her mother, Betty L. Wilson;



sister, Donna (Randy) Cox; brother, David (Debbie)



Wilson; nieces, nephews and



extended family. She was



preceded in death by her



father, Art Wilson; grandparents and special friend, Rick Kuykendall. Special thank you to Caregivers for Independence Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities and many friends. Visitation will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 8:30 AM until time of services at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.



Online condolences www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

