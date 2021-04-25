WILSON, Cecil D.



Passed away April 23rd, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Cecil was born November 23rd, 1938, in South Charleston, Ohio, a son of Edna (Stringfellow) and Pearl D. Wilson. Cecil was a Master Carpenter with the local Carpenters Union, retiring in 1996. Cecil married Betty Jo (Cornell) Wilson, June 20th, 1958, in Lawrenceville, Ohio, and together they had four children. Betty and Cecil had been foster parents for 15 years, having over 30 children in their care. He was an avid cyclist, loved building miniature cities, having a collection of 1/43 die cast cars and was a loving pet owner. Cecil is survived by his loving wife of just shy of 63 years; his children, Gary (Romy) Wilson, Cathleen Craig, and Belinda (Dale) Wilson-Massie; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; two long-term foster children, Amanda K. Morgan and Chad O. Giedt; two sisters, Helen Haskins and Shirley Schafer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carrie J. Young; a sister and six brothers, Alice Cornell, Floyd, Ralph, William, Wayne, Raymond and Russel Wilson. Visitation will be held from



5-8pm, Wednesday, April 28th, at JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 1002 E. High St., Springfield, OH. Services will be held at the funeral home Thursday, April 29th, at 11am. Burial will follow in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

