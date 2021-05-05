WILSON, Carl

WILSON, Sr., Carl James



Age 81 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. Carl was born on May 21, 1939, in Bowdon, Georgia to the late Annie and JD



Wilson. He moved from



Georgia to Ohio to begin his 30+ year career with GM. He was predeceased by wife Eloise M. (Ford) Wilson, his brothers, Kenny and William. Carl leaves behind his sister Patsy and brother Earl and will be greatly missed by his sons: Carl "Jamie" Wilson (Joyce Ann Gray),



Nathan "Lamont" Wilson (Anita) and daughters: LeAngela Wilson-Jones (Shantel) and Carla Wilson-McDuffie (Jimmy); seven grandchildren along with a multitude of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Walk-Through Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton. Private Services. Interment, David's Cemetery. In lieu of



flowers, contribution may be made in Carl's memory to Vitas Healthcare, 3055 Kettering Blvd, Suite 400, Moraine, OH 45439, Attention: VCC.



