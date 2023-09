Brian L Wilson Sr



9-17-1969 --2/27/2019



Today marks your 54th birthday



Our memories and love of you remain vivid , steadfast and pleasant.



We will forever love and remember you.



Mom, Maurice, Carlton Sr. Vince, Andra, Brian Jr, Brandon, Britney, Carlton Jr. and many other family and friends.



