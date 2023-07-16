Wilson, Audrey

Wilson (Glosser), Audrey May



Audrey M. Wilson, 93, of Kettering, OH passed away on Sunday June 25, 2023. Born to Edison and Ida Loraine Glosser on March 25, 1930, she is survived by her husband William R. Wilson, sons Ellison (Denise) Marshall and Jerry (Jeanne) Marshall, daughter Kim (Ron) Smith, step-daughter Stephanie (Jeff) Archer, step-son Dutch (Karin) Wilson, sisters Mary Anne Scarborough, Barbara Williams and LaDonna Glosser. 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to do puzzles, ballroom dance, tap dance and clog. She modeled vintage clothing for Goodwill. She was a meat wrapper for Albers, a deli worker for Kroger, and a greeting card merchandiser for Gibson Greetings. She donated her body to Wright State, so a Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.



