WILMOT, Pauline

WILMOT (Wilson),

Pauline

Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 7th, 2021, at the age 82. Polly was born on January 30th, 1939, to Woodrow and

Elizabeth (Campbell) Wilson, in Owsley County, Kentucky. Polly was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 63 years, Earl (Jack) Wilmot; her two brothers, Woodrow Wilson Jr. and Bobby Wilson; and sister, Bonnie Wilson. She is survived by her sisters, Dortha Adrick of Middletown, Wanda (Jack) McKinney of Carlisle, Margaret (Rick) Powers of

Monroe, Jo (Glenn) Smith of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and Ada (Conley) Brandenburg of Trenton; children, James

(Sandra) Wilmot of Trenton, Timothy (Karen) Wilmot of

Madison Township and Jacqueline (Dewayne) Charles of

Madison Township; grandchildren, Jamie (Steve) Howard,

Jason Wilmot, Danielle (Chris) Cottle, Zachary Charles, and eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many friends, relatives, and her two precious puppies, Sugar and Ginger.

Visitation will be 5-7 pm, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 am, Friday, November 12, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Anderson officiating. Burial will be at

Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit

www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

