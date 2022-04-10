WILLSEY, Thomas

WILLSEY, Jr.,



Thomas Edwin



Friend and beloved community member Tom Willsey's love of life didn't come to an end with his death. Thomas Edwin Willsey Jr. of Ross Township passed peacefully on April 8, 2022, at the age of 74, in Hamilton, OH, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy.



Tom was born on July 26, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio, as the first child of Thomas and Margaret (Eckstein) Willsey. After Tom graduated from Ross High School in 1965, he worked for over 38 years at and retired from AK Steel. He met the love of his life, Pam Keehner, in 1974. Together they raised David and Jaime in Ross in addition to his two oldest sons Tom and Rick of Hamilton.



Tom lived an amazing life as a leader in his community and a friend to all. He was a lifetime resident of Ross Township. In addition to his career as a maintenance supervisor with AK Steel, he was an active public servant. Tom served as a Ross Township Trustee since 1986. He was on the Millville Village Council and a member of the Millville Fire Department where he served as an Assistant Chief. He was a past State President of the Ohio Township Association, Past President of OTARMA, served for 20 years on the Board of Directors for the Butler County Township Association, Chairman of the Butler County Advisory Health Council, member of the Small Community Advisory Council EPA, member of and former Past President of the Ross Lions Club. Tom was longtime softball umpire and was elected, as a softball umpire, to the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame.



Tom was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret Willsey, and son Rick Willsey. He is survived by his sister Shirley Turner, his wife Pam Willsey, his son Thomas Willsey (Tammy), his daughter Jaime Schirmer (Rick), his son David Willsey (Christine), and his granddaughters, Kosa, Savannah, Morgan, Addison, Elle, and many other family members and friends who Tom loved dearly.



Tom was the happiest when surrounded by friends and family. People were drawn to his warmth and sense of humor. He was one of the best and will be missed and forever remembered. We ask you please continue to honor his legacy by living your life to the fullest and making happy memories with your family and friends.



Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4 PM to 8 PM at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH 45014. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 16 at 11AM with burial to follow in Venice Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Ross Township Fire Department, the Ross Township Police Department, or the Ross Lion's Club. Online condolences can be made at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com