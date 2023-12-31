Willoughby, Lynne Ann



In loving memory of Lynne Ann Willoughby it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lynne on Saturday, December 16th, 2023 at Kettering Medical Center, surrounded by family. Lynne was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 27th, 1954 to William and Dena (Airola) Willoughby who preceded her in death along with her brother Charles William Willoughby. Lynne was a 1972 graduate of John H. Patterson High School and worked for over 30 years at NCR. Lynne is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Keith Shultz, her beloved nephew and nieces, Nicholas and Stephanie Shultz, Laura Shultz, Chris Ann and Jeff McIntosh, Michelle Willoughby and many loving friends. Lynne is remembered for her extraordinary generosity and her love of family, friends and animals. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 5th, 2024 at the Woodland Mausoleum Chapel from 12pm-1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ellie's Rainy Day Fund in Lynne's memory: https://elliesrainydayfund.org/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com