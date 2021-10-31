springfield-news-sun logo
WILLOBY, Terry Lee

54, of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021. He was born July 22, 1967, in Phoenix, AZ, the son of the late Bud and Barbara Willoby. Terry worked as a truck driver for CEVA Logistics and was a former member of the New Carlisle Fire Department. He was also an Ordained Minister. Terry was a paranormal researcher for 15 years,

establishing his own group named Windows to the Past paranormal. He was great at tech support and worked well with other groups. Terry is survived by his wife Linda Kaye Willoby; children Matt Fent and Brandie Larsen; and grandchildren D.J. Fent and Jenny Larsen. Terry's wishes were to be cremated with a private service held by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of

sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.




