WILLIS, Howard L. "Bud"

Howard L. Willis "Bud", age 76, of Dayton, passed away

Saturday, April 17, 2021. He was born to the late Henry and Mildred (Lapp) Willis. Bud was retired from S&P Painting

after 25 years. He enjoyed

fishing, working in his yard, and NHRA racing. He was

preceded in death by his dear sister, Priscilla McCoy. He is

survived by his wife of 55 years, Diana Willis; his children, Kamerale Rea (Joe), Cynthia Moffitt (Quinn); grandchildren, Jackie (Eric) Hall, Christopher Collins, Amanda (Alex) Everhart, Alex Collins, Hannah (Josh) Eckley, Sarah Rea, and Hunter Moffitt; two great-grandchildren, Liana Eckley and Reagan Hall; sisters-in-law,

Judy (Tommy) Wooley, and Sharon (Gary) Reed; and a host of

nieces and nephews, special friends, Richard Folino and Craig Ransom. Bud will be missed by his friends and neighbors whom he would always stop to chat with. As he would say, "That's my story and I'm sticking to it". No services will

be held. NewcomerDayton.com.

