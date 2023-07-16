WILLIS (Shupert), Evelyn Marie



WILLIS, Evelyn M (Shupert). Age 88 of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023 at her home. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Helen (Schmitt) Shupert and her beloved husband of 53 years, Alton G. Willis Sr. in 2008. She is survived by her son, Alton G. (Julie) Willis Jr, of Sanford, FL.; daughter, Victoria L. (Robert) Zember, of Beavercreek, OH; grandchildren, Barry (Lisa) Willis, Kelly (David) Hess and Taylor (Chelsea) Willis; great grandchildren, Zachary, Savannah, Aiden, Theodore and Shepherd. Evelyn was a member of East Dayton Christian Church. She was involved in many organizations including Past Matron of Aero Chapter #536, Past W.H.P of Fairborn Shrine #62 W.O.J., Member of Charity Court #55 Order of Amaranth, and Daughters of the Nile Azizah Temple #57. She retired as an R.N. from Miami Valley Hospital. Evelyn's family will receive friends Tuesday, July 18 at Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton  Xenia Road, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with O.E.S services beginning at 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be at the funeral home, Wednesday, July 19 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH, next to her beloved Al. To leave a message or share a special memory of Evelyn with her family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com