Willis, Craig B.



Age 75, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. To honor Craig's life and legacy, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, located at 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. Prior to the service, a Visitation will be held at the same location, starting at 12:30 pm. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



