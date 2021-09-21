WILLIAMSON, Stephen A. "Bear"



75, of Sandyston Township, died Friday, September 17, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.



Steve was born on February 4th, 1946, to the late R.K. (Bucky) and Celestine (Mickey) Williamson. He graduated from Essex Catholic High School in Newark, NJ, and went on to study at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. Steve worked as a Business Administrator for Westinghouse Electric Supply for 31 years in Parsippany, NJ. He then began a career as a Sales Manager for Miami Valley Steel Service in Troy, OH, for 13 years. Bear



retired to a life of farming and making hay at Harper Farms.



In addition to his parents, Steve was also predeceased by his brother, Michael; and brothers-in-law, Jay, Larry and Gerry Ayers. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jo-Ann



Williamson; his beloved children, Stephen Williamson, Brad Williamson and fiancé, Amy Hendershot, and Stacy Papp and husband Greg; and his granddaughters, Libby, Laynie, and



Katie Papp. He is also survived by his siblings (he WAS the self-proclaimed "pick of the litter") Brian Williamson and Jill Wilson, Marge and Steve Clark, Mark and Theresa Williamson; numerous cousins and countless adoring nieces and nephews.



Steve, whose very apt nickname was "Bear", had a larger than life personality and was a force to be reckoned with. He was well known for his fabulous storytelling, easy, infectious laughter, strong work ethic, and love of family. Steve, a



former wrestler, continued with the wrestling community as an avid fan and supporter. He touched the lives of many and was a mentor to far more people than he ever realized. Over the years, he also personally developed many detailed solutions to a variety of societal woes, and would gladly tell you about them!



Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bevans Cemetery, 7 Walpack Rd., Sandyston, NJ.



Memorial donations may be made in Stephen's memory to Sandyston Township Fire Department, 133 A Route 645, Sandyston, NJ 07826, or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.

