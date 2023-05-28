Williamson-Hils, Phyllis

Williamson-Hils (Logsdon), Phyllis Sue



Phyllis Sue Williamson-Hils, 88, of Vandalia passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday May 24, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 8, 1934 in Connersville, Indiana the daughter of Ralph Waldo and Gertrude Jessie (Clauer) Logsdon. Phyllis graduated from Hamilton High School and Ohio University. She taught 2nd grade in Mt. Healthy, Fairfield and West Carrolton and retired after 35 years. She was a very active person playing tennis and softball. She enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre and played at the Vandalia Senior Center each Wednesday. Phyllis is survived by her siblings: Linda (Rick) Elliott and David Logsdon; daughter-in-law and caregiver, Michelle Smith; step-children: Eric (Jana) Hils and Cheryl Hils; grandchildren: Joshua Schwieterman, Bekah Vaught, Zachery (Miranda) Williamson, Austin Williamson, Gage Williamson, Brooklyn Williamson, Michael Hils and Megan Hils; three great-grandchildren: Grayson, Mylo and Darwin. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; three husbands: Burt Robinson, Earl Williamson and Jim Hils. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 from 10-11 a.m at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. A graveside service will held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6th at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com



