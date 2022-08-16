WILLIAMSON, Frances A.



Age 89, of Piqua, OH, passed away at 4:22 PM on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, OH. She was born May 19, 1933, to the late Francis A. Keehn and Marie Koehler. On November 18, 1952, in Dayton, OH, Frances married Joseph H. Williamson Jr. and he preceded her in death on October 18, 1998.



Frances is survived by two sons and two daughters: Dorothy Crusoe, Piqua, OH; Gerard J. (Darla) Williamson, Piqua, OH; Mary Jo Williamson, Columbus, OH; Karl F. Williamson, Dayton, OH; one brother: Thomas (Barbara) Keehn, Dayton, OH; one sister: Alice Woo, New York, NY; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son: Michael Williamson and one brother: Daniel Keehn.



Frances was a 1951 graduate of Julienne High School in Dayton, OH. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Piqua, OH. Frances was a door greeter at St. Boniface School and prayed every Thursday at St. Claire Hall. She also prayed the traveling rosary with a statue of Holy Mother every day for years. Frances loved gardening, bowling, racket ball, aerobics, and white-water rafting. She also loved traveling to Spain, Lithuania, Alaska, Outer Banks, NC, New York, and jumping off the cliff into the New River in WV. Frances lovingly took care of her mother for over 7 years. She dearly loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She was the Vice President of J.H. Williamson DBA Cassano's Pizza King in Piqua from 1968 to 1989. After the death of her husband, Joseph, Frances was President of J.H. Williamson Urban Krag in Dayton.



A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Eric Bowman Celebrate. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will received friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home in Piqua, OH.



Memorial contributions may be made in Francis' name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Willington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Or St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356.



