WILLIAMSON, Dorthy G.



Dorthy G. Williamson, age 89 of Fairfield, passed away



Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was born April 15, 1932, in



Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jack and Rose (nee Bokeno) Gaston. She was



married to Eugene Williamson who preceded her in death in 1971. Mrs. Williamson was the children's librarian at the Lane Public Library, Fairfield branch. She was member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fairfield. She loved to read and spending time with her family and her cats. She was the beloved mother of Lynn Williamson, Chris (the late Mike) Roesch, and the late Michael G. Williamson;



also surviving are two grandchildren Matthew and Maggie Williamson and her daughter-in-law Lila Williamson. Funeral services will be private. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME,



Fairfield is serving the family.



