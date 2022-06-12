WILLIAMS, Toney

WILLIAMS (Wadsworth), Toney Lynn



Toney Lynn (Wadsworth) Williams of Springfield passed away June 1, 2022. She was born in Mechanicsburg, PA, on June 30, 1950. The family moved to Guam in 1956. She graduated from the University of Guam with a Bachelor's



Degree in Business Administration. She was past Honored Queen in Job's Daughters and was active in Eastern Star. The family returned to Pennsylvania in 1973. She met her husband in Guam while he was stationed there during the Vietnam War. They were married in 1974 and moved to Ohio. She retired from Clark County. Toney was predeceased by her parents, Ray and Ann Wadsworth, and a sister, Lorralee Wadsworth. She is survived by her husband, Larry Williams; her sister, Rayanne Cook; and her nephew and his wife, Jarrod and Hope Wadsworth. Per Toney's wishes, no services are to be held. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

