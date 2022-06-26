WILLIAMS, Paul J.



"Hot Rod"



Age 91, of Medway, passed away in his daughter Mindy's arms on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Paul was born in Cincinnati, OH, on December 25, 1930, to the late John and Clara (Shaw) Williams. In addition to his parents, he was



preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen; third wife, Mary



Ellen; love of his life, Maxine; and his brother, George. Paul is survived by his loving daughter, Mindy Turner; 6 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; daughter, Marcia Williams; son, Mark Williams; and many other relatives and friends. Paul served in the U.S Army during the Korean War. He loved his street rods, still going to cruise in's at 91! The family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Paul will be laid to rest next to Eileen at Calvary Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com