WILLIAMS, Pamela S.



69, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by



family on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Pam was born October 14, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Clinton Byerly and Susie (Beverly) Freeman. She was a member of Grace Community Church. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes, and also loved motorcycles. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include two children, Melissa (Chris



Livingston) Sherman and Shane (Kristina Knotts) Rickard; nine grandchildren, Haley, Andie, AJ, Meagan, Olivia, Austin, Kyleigh, Ana and Harmony; one great-grandson, Atticus; three siblings, Ray (Kathy), Luecinda "Putt" and John; and four nieces and nephews, Chris, Daye, Shawn and Amber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tristin; and four siblings, Pauley, Lois, Janet and Jerry. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday,



February 19 at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bruce Sigman officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

