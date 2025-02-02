Williams, Melvin Ray



age 86 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Ray was born August 21, 1938 to J. Brack and A. Marie (Reece) Williams. He was educated in the New Miami and Fairfield Schools and graduated from Seven Mile High School and the University of Cincinnati. On May 9th, 1959, he married Sylvia Ferry. Ray retired from Duke Energy & served as Fiscal Officer of St. Clair Township for 20 years. He also served as assistant Fiscal Officer at the Village of Seven Mile. Ray served as a volunteer firefighter for 23 years for Williamsdale later St. Clair Township Fire Department. Ray is survived by his children, Sharon (Randy) Couch, Terri (Clay) Souders, Lisa (Jeff) Pires, Mark (Andrea) Williams and Tricia Peebles. His grandchildren, Angela Turner, Patrick Couch, Bradley, Claire and David Williams, Madison Pyburn and Sarah Peebles. Great grandchildren, Samantha, Rachel, Steven Turner, Gabriella Couch, Jim and Cash Pyburn, Axel and Nik Souders. Ray was preceded by his wife; parents; brothers, Kenneth, Harold and Edward (Bush); sisters, Doris Hobbs and Faye Williams; and grandson, Andrew Williams. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, OH 45067. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com