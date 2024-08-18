Williams, Leroy

Williams, Sr., Leroy Milan



Mr. Leroy Milan Williams, Sr. Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday August 14, 2024. He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his wife of 76 years, Betty L. Williams, four children, Micky, Kathryn, Leroy jr. & Cheryl, along with a host of other of



Relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2024, at 11:00am. First Baptist Church of Ridgewood, 116 Hanover Ave, Dayton Ohio 45417. Visitation 10:00am- 11:00am.



