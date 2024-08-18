Williams, Leroy

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Williams, Sr., Leroy Milan

Mr. Leroy Milan Williams, Sr. Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday August 14, 2024. He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his wife of 76 years, Betty L. Williams, four children, Micky, Kathryn, Leroy jr. & Cheryl, along with a host of other of

Relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2024, at 11:00am. First Baptist Church of Ridgewood, 116 Hanover Ave, Dayton Ohio 45417. Visitation 10:00am- 11:00am.

www.lusainohio.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

W. E. Lusain Funeral Home

2060 Germantown St.

Dayton, OH

45417

https://lusainohio.com/

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Burk, Rita
3
Baughman, Richard
4
Darrah, David
5
Eggleston, Bruce
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top