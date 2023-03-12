Williams, Kelly Earl



Age 91, of Miamisburg, passed away March 7, 2023. Family will greet friends on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 10-11am at Miamisburg Church of the Nazarene, 1216 Richard St, Miamisburg, OH 45342. A funeral service will be held following with burial at Hillgrove Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Darren Hayes and Tracy Ball for their help during this time. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Robyn's Nest Rescue, 1291 Market St., Germantown, OH 45327. https://robynsnestrescue.com/donate/. Full obituary may be found at www.routsong.com.

