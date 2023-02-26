WILLIAMS, John

MYRON, John William



73, of Bellbrook, passed away on February 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.



Memories of John will be treasured by his wife of 50 years, Barbara (Pape) Myron, daughters Melissa Zadell (Mark) and Amanda Olson (Eric), siblings Marianne Kosiewicz (John), Frances Hale (Tom), Jim Myron (Laura), siblings-in-law Bob Pape, Jim Pape (Susan), Carol Swallow (Mark), Ron Wilson, and Eileen Pape, grandchildren Evelyn, Alina, and Bryn Zadell and Emmett Olson, and numerous nieces and nephews.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to attend a visitation held in his honor at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. His service will begin at 11:00 am, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Vincent de Paul of Dayton (https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/memorial/ or 124 W. Apple St. Dayton, OH 45402) or the Dayton Food Bank (https://thefoodbankdayton.org/donate/ or 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about John at



