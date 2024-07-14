Williams, John Fredrick



WILLIAMS, John Fredrick (Uncle John, Uncle Jack) June 18, 1935-July 10, 2024



John Fredrick Williams made transition to the spirit world on July 10, 2024 at the age of 89. He is survived by his beloved wife Constance, his sister-in-law Anne Dunn, his nieces and nephews Katrina Tallman, Jennifer Noxsel, Annaliese Davis, Christian Williams, Eric Williams, Geoffrey Williams, Kate Dunn, Dave Dunn, and Nat Dunn, and many great nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Adolf Williams and Dorothy Dietsch Williams, his brothers Thomas Williams and Robert Williams, and his nephew Edward (Ted) Williams. John graduated from McGuffy High School (Oxford, Ohio), Miami University of Ohio, and Indiana University where he received a master's degree in Audio-Visual Education. John initially sold insurance in Oxford, Ohio and worked as the projectionist at his father's Talawanda Movie Theater. Eventually, John took a job as a media specialist at Oshkosh State University in Wisconsin where he met Connie who was there teaching French. They were married in Old Lyme, CT on September 18, 1971. After returning to Wisconsin for a year, they moved to Columbia, MD, and then to Virginia Beach, VA. John worked as an audiovisual specialist for five years at Virginia Beach Tidewater Community College, before joining the Virginia Beach Public School System as photographer until his retirement. John and Connie traveled extensively, enjoying trips to Canada, France, the UK, Germany, Spain, Russia, Mexico, and Guatemala. They generously hosted relatives and friends at their many timeshares over the years. A devoted husband and uncle, John was renowned for his unflappable kindness, generosity of spirit, and determination to see the best in everyone. John was particularly famous within the Williams family for his photography, a skill he inherited from his late father Charles Williams. John was happy to continue the tradition of making the Williams family one of the most photographed families in America. Please visit John's memorial at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com