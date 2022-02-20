Hamburger icon
WILLIAMS, Glen

Obituaries
WILLIAMS, Glen Tracy

Age 77, passed away on February 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born December 27, 1944, in Mishawaka, Indiana, the son of Basil Birdle Williams and Elmer Nall Williams. He lived a life of service to his family, his church, and his community. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen; a daughter, Deborah C. Leiweke (Robert J.); a son, Douglas Williams (Julie G.); five grandchildren, Garrison, Boston, Chase, Luke, Eliza; a brother, Leiw K. Williams of Lafayette, Indiana; and nieces and

nephews.

Tracy was a veteran, having served in the army during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971.

Tracy continued his public service in 1973 when he graduated with a Master's Degree in Public Administration (with an

emphasis in municipal management) from Brigham Young University. During his career, he served 37 years in local

government including 30 years as the City Manager of West Carrollton, Ohio. He also served as Acting Township Administrator for Miami Township and Interim Director of the Washington-Centerville Public Library. He served in many civic organizations including serving a term as President of the Ohio City/County Management Association.

Tracy was a disciple of Jesus Christ and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings and assignments in his church, including Bishop of the Centerville Ward and Stake President of the Dayton, Ohio, Stake. In 2011-2012 he served in the BYU China Teachers

Program and taught English at the China Foreign Affairs

University in Beijing. He has also been a volunteer English teacher for immigrants and refugees in the Miami Valley

Career Technology Center Aspire program in Dayton, Ohio. At his death, he was a Pathway missionary and a facilitator for self-reliance classes.

Tracy was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, relative, and friend. We are all missing him.

Services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 901 E. Whipp Road, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.; the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.; following the funeral service, there will be a graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery, 401 N. Miami Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449; following the graveside service, a

luncheon will be served at the church at 901 E. Whipp Road. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

