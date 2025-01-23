Williams, Gary

Williams, Jr., Gary R.



Ordained Reverend Gary R. Williams, Jr., 68, of Springfield, passed away January 19, 2025 in his home. He was born July 19, 1956 in Springfield, son of the late Patricia "Patty" (Stickle) and Gary R. Williams, Sr. Gary was the own-er of Williams Lawncare. Survivors include his daughter, Stacy Williams (Joe Massie); best friend/fur-son, Buttlicker; grandchildren, Ciara, Brook, Lane, and Avery; brother, Bruce (Joanna) Williams; sister, Kimberly Sue Bevins; multiple special nieces and nephews; and many friends. A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 3:00 pm at the VFW 3660 on Columbus Ave. in Springfield. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com