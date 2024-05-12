Williams, Donald Lee



Donald Lee Williams, age 76, of Chicago, IL departed this life Saturday, May 4, 2024. Funeral service 1 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, OH. Visitation 12 pm- 1 pm, at which time family will receive friends. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com