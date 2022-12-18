WILLIAMS, David Eugene



David Eugene Williams, 59, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in Springfield Regional Medical Center December 15, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was born October 20, 1963, in Springfield, the son of Harry and Marianna (Puckett) Williams. David was an avid Nascar fan and music fan. He enjoyed collecting memorabilia. David had been employed at Everoll. Survivors include his loving sister, Cheryl Gram; his nephew, Jason Gram (Tiffany); his niece, Jennifer Gram; great-nieces and nephews: Julian Gram, Mason Moberly, Alyssa Gram and Ellie Gram; aunts, Linda Evans and Mary Lou Williams and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor John Wallace and Pastor Dale Wallace officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

