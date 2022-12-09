WILLIAMS, Charlotte

WILLIAMS (Rasberry), Charlotte Elizabeth



"Tiny" was called home to be with the Lord 12/3/2022. Charlotte was born on August 12, 1935, in Dayton to the late Samuel and Charlie Rasberry. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Vera McKinney, Laura Long, Florene Jackson, Juanita Bryant, Bernice Jackson and Bertha Calhoun; brothers, Samuel Rasberry Jr, William Rasberry and Cecil Rasberry. Survived by nieces Margaret J. Booze and Kimberley Aaron; Caregiver and devoted nephew Lafayette Christian IV; a host of Loving nieces, nephews, great, great-great, great-great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home.

