WILLIAMS, Bruce Alan



He transitioned peacefully May 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Williams, grandparents, John and Mavis Williams, Reuben and Anna Sorrells, Turner D. Potter, and a host of uncles and aunts. Bruce was a 1980 graduate of Jefferson Township High School, Dayton, Ohio, where he excelled in basketball and later attended Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, to study Sociology. His



basketball career led him to be inducted into Jefferson's Basketball Hall of Fame. He valued friendships and family, never met a stranger, loved watching movies and listening to old school music. He was a natural historian and absolutely loved holding conversations. He was a SalesAssociate for Sears Automotive in Ohio and Georgia. Bruce believed in the Lord and joined Grace Covenant Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA, in 1984. He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Bruce-Derrick Williams; devoted mother, Birdie A. Williams; sisters, Renee and Beverly; brothers, Robert and Brett Williams; half-brothers and sister, Michael Bailey, Darnell Wood and Denise Ford; one grandson, Bruce Arie Williams; special friend, Denise Black, and lifelong friend, Michael" Sparky" Anderson; cousins, and a host of friends and relatives. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.



