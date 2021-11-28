WILLIAMS, Betty Jean



Betty Jean Williams 91, of New Carlisle passed away November 25, 2021. She was born October 5, 1930, in Kellyville, Oklahoma, to the late Ross and Jane Davidson. She was a long-time member of her local Eastern Star Chapter. Betty spent many years working for the Board of Elections in Clark County. She loved reading, and traveling, especially with her husband Lee. She is survived by her daughter, Robyn (Dan) Bruskotter; son, Lars Williams; 10 grandchildren, including Nicole Williams, whom Betty lived with for the last 25 years; and 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who will all greatly miss her. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Ret. USAF Maj. Leland H. Williams; daughter Janet L. Farris; siblings: Johnny and Jimmie Davidson; grandson Army SSG Wesley Ross Williams. Betty will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband at a later date. Online condolences may be made at



