3 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Betty G.

Age 81, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at her residence. She is survived by five children, twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two beloved sisters, and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Eagles Crystal Aerie, 3158 at 2114 Oxford State Road, Middletown, followed by a Celebration of Life by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at and

condolences sent to the family at this website,


www.herr-riggs.com


