WILLIAMS, Bessie Mae



Mrs. Bessie Mae Williams "Big Mama" age 94, passed away September 10, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. following service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at New Fellowship Baptist Church, 2915 McCall Street, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Arrangement entrusted to: W.E. Lusain Funeral Home. www.lusain.com.