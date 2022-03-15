WILLIAMS, B. Jack



79, our beloved Dad, didn't quite make it until spring like he wanted, but rather laid down his variety of lawn and gravel rakes here on earth and picked up his crown in heaven on Sunday, March 13, 2022. He was born January 17, 1943, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Bradie and Betty Jewel (Crossen)



Williams.



Jack had been a member of Springfield First Church of the Nazarene where he served on the church board or wherever he was needed. He led many Work and Witness teams to third world countries building churches or church additions. He worked tirelessly and unselfishly in all that he put his mind or his hands to doing. He



enjoyed boating, fishing and renovating homes.



Jack was the former owner of Williams Funeral Home, Cedarville, Ingling Williams Funeral Home, South Charleston and Jackson, Lytle & Ingling Williams Funeral Homes, Springfield and Yellow Springs. After the loss of his beloved wife, Ruth, in 1998 - his companion, friend and business partner - Jack retired and moved to his favorite fishing hole, Norris Lake, Tennessee. His family and friends have so many cherished memories of time spent with Jack in and around Norris Lake. Much to Jack's disappointment (but not his families') his health forced him back north to Ohio in 2017, where he spent the last several years living next door to his daughter's home in Bremen, Ohio.



Jack is survived by his daughters, Sherri (Mark) Morgan, Bremen, Renee (Greg) Burton, South Charleston and Tara (Tim) Carnes, Springfield; grandkids, Sarah (Kyle) Compton, Katie (Troy) Matz, Erica Morgan, Mitchell (Sarah) Burton,



Brittany (Tyrone) Blaize, Michael, Hannah, Haley, Hayden and Lacey Carnes; 10 great-grandkids; his constant canine companion, Zeke; niece, Mandy and her family; sisters-in-law, Ruth Dixon, Thelma Williams, Hazel and Mary Dixon, Linda (Tom) Midkiff and Marilyn Williams; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and friend of over 50 years, Elaine Strickland Young. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth



(Dixon) Williams on June 4, 1998; brother, Bradie Lee



Williams; father and mother-in-law, Clyde (Gracie) Dixon; brothers-in-law, Melvin Dixon and R. W. Williams; and uncles, whom he dearly loved, Jack (Jennie), John (Marie), Bertel (Jean) and Victor (Dorothy) Williams.



A time to visit with Jack's family will be Thursday, March 17th from 5 - 8 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort St., Bremen, OH. An additional visitation will be Friday, from 4 - 7 PM at First Church of the Nazarene, 901 East Home Road, Springfield, OH. Funeral services will be held in the church Saturday, at 10:30 AM with The Rev. Dr. Joseph L. Boysel officiating. Graveside services will follow at North Cemetery, Cedarville, OH. Online condolences at



