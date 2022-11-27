WILLIAMS, Allyson V.



Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory. 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416, with Bishop Harry Calloway officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

