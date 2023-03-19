Willhelm, Joseph Charles "Joe"



Joseph (Joe) Willhelm passed peacefully on March 5th 2023 at home with family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen (Kyne). Survived by his children, Nora Perez and her husband, Jim. Son, Chris and partner, Vickie. Son, Rob and his wife Tootie. Grandchildren, Nick Crone, Blair Willhelm, Wofford and wife Tabitha Willhelm, Joe Willhelm and wife Lindsey, and Jane Morse and husband Brett. Great-grandchildren Brooke, Braden and Wesley Moorse and Kennedy Willhelm. His body was donated to the Boonshoft school of medicine. The family is planning a memorial for a time to be announced. Joseph was loved and admired by so many family and friends. He will always be remembered as a wonderful father and friend. He loved to travel and was fortunate to see many beautiful places in the world with his wife and family and friends who came along. He always had a smile on his face and made everyone who met him smile right back. When you were with him you laughed and enjoyed his fun sence of humor! He left the world a much happier place and we will miss him always. His legacy is leaving people feeling better about the world after spending just a few moments with him. The world is a better place since he was here.

