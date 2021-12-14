springfield-news-sun logo
WILLENBRINK, Barbara

Aged 85, of Haw River, NC, and Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born September 4, 1936, in Haw River, NC, to Jessie and Milton Crawford. Barbara is

survived by her children Mike (Julie), Len (Melissa), and John (Paige) Willenbrink; grandchildren Ben, Kari, Jessica, Hallie, Abigail, Matthew, and Heidi; 4 sisters Mary, Ruth, June, and Sue; and sister-in-law Joan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James. A

visitation will be held Saturday, December 18th from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:30AM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011.

Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.

Funeral Home Information

Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park - Hamilton

2565 Princeton Rd

Hamilton, OH

45011

dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/rose-hill-funeral-home/8370

