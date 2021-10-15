WILL, LaVerne Eleanor



86, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 7 in the presence of her beloved family. Born March 25, 1935, in Pittsburgh to George and



Marcella Steindoerfer, LaVerne was the third of four children including Rosemary, Leona and George Jr. ("Bud"). As the daughter of a butcher,



LaVerne spent much of her youth helping her father in his shop and developed a strong work ethic, which she would pass on to generations that



followed. In 1953, LaVerne married the love of her life, Roger Philip Will, with whom she later relocated to Riverside, Ohio, where they raised their family and became actively involved in the community. LaVerne was a member of St. Helen's Parish and enjoyed playing bridge at the Officers' Club at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Eastview Recreation Center, where she offered her impressive skills to others as a Life



Master, director and instructor. As a proficient pianist,



LaVerne bestowed her deep appreciation of music upon her children and grandchildren. Known for her amusing anecdotes, chic style, quick wit and vivacious spirit, she leaves



behind joyous memories by always having a joke on the ready for anyone she met. LaVerne was predeceased by her husband and is survived by their five children: Deborah John, Roger Stephen Will, Anthony Will, Marjorie Grass and Robert Will. She will also be lovingly remembered by her brother, George; her nine grandchildren, Jessica (John) Kim, Marie Will, Aleya (John) Rose, Anthony Will Jr., Stephen Will, David Will,



Jacquari Peters, Emily Grass and Joseph Grass; and, five great-grandchildren, Aidan, Colin, Jack, Declan and Tommy. A viewing ceremony will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A graveside ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:00 am at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, (7370 State Route 48, Springboro, Ohio 45066). In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made to St. Helen's Parish School.

