Wilkins, Darryl E.



Darryl E. Wilkins, age 60, of Miamisburg, OH passed away peacefully in his home on April 16, 2023. He was born on December 10, 1962, in Taunton, Massachusetts, the fifth child of the late Irene Silas Wilkins and James Wilkins, Sr. He has four older brothers, Stanley Silas, James Wilkins, Jr., Willie Gerald Wilkins, Larry Charles Wilkins and younger brother, Fletcher Tyrone Wilkins. He married Sylvia (Owens) Wilkins in 1995 and they have one daughter, Shanelle Jenae Wilkins.



After his mother's death in 1971, he and his siblings relocated to Middletown, Ohio. He and his younger brother lived with their Uncle Frank and Aunt Elizabeth Silas. He was a 1980 graduate of Madison High School and served in the United States Air Force. After his discharge, he worked as a deportation officer for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles, CA until his retirement in 2019. In 2021, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of purchasing a retirement home in Ohio as well as maintaining a residence in Los Angeles.



Darryl was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, co-worker and friend who loved good food, sports, and family. He is survived by his wife Sylvia; their daughter, Shanelle; his brothers, Stanley, Jimmy, Gerald, Larry, and Tyrone; his aunt Liz; cousin Jacqueline "Jackie" Silas-Butler; and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, coworkers, and friends.



Visitation will be held from 5:00  7:00 pm on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral service will begin at 12 noon with family receiving friends an hour prior on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Interment Woodside Cemetery. Guests who are unable to attend service may view via live stream at https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/obituary/Darryl-Wilkins.



Flowers and condolences may be sent to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Middletown.

