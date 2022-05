WILKES, Willie

WILKES, Jr., Willie Jim



Born August 13, 1955, in Dayton, OH, departed this life



Saturday, May 14, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am



Friday, May 27, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Live stream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Final disposition cremation.