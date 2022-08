WILKES, Marcia



December 29, 1941 - August 19, 2022



A long-term resident of Dayton, departed this Earth while residing in Georgia; preceded in death by Dale Finch, husband; Mary E. Boyd, mother; Garfield Boyd, father; she leaves to mourn, her children - Kirsten Boyd, Tacoma, WA; Michelle Clark, Walter Boyd, of Atlanta, Georgia; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; family members, and friends. Graveside Services, Monday, August 29, 2022, 12:30 p.m., Dayton National Cemetary, Row O, Site 674, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton.