WILKERSON, Mary J.



Mary Wilkerson 76, of Springfield, Ohio , passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born July 20, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Mary E. (Mathews) and Charles Wilkerson. Mary was a member of the Church of Jesus Family Worship Center. She retired from the Springfield News-Sun, the City of Springfield and sold Avon. Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Wilkerson (Keith) and two grandchildren, MyLeshia and Malik Wilkerson; sisters, Joan Bailum and Sondra Wilkerson, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary also leaves to cherish her memory special friends, sis. Beverly Robinson, Natalie Henry, sis. Clara Richardson, Joyce Johnson, Barbara Walls, special cousin, Cindy (Delvin) Harshaw and special nephew, Ronald (Darletta) Wilkerson II. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, a sister, two nephews and several cousins. Graveside service is



Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Ferncliff Cemetery at 11 a.m.



Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



