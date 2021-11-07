WILHELM, Randall K.



"Randy"



Age 67, of Hamilton, went to his eternal resting place on November 3, 2021. He was born on October 19, 1954, in Hamilton. Randy was a 1972 graduate of Talawanda High School. Randy retired from Square D (Schneider Electric) December 2019 and was a proud member of the Hamilton Monkey Mutual Aid Society, Hamilton Fraternal Order of Eagles and Fairfield Fraternal Order of Eagles.



Randy was a proud husband, father, and papaw. Randy loved to play ball and was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. He cherished nothing more than to spoil his grandchildren and cheer them on at their sporting events. Randy will be remembered by his family and friends as "Dog" the man with a big heart that always thought of others.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Devona (Fraizer); children, Kevin (Devon) Wilhelm and Dellene (Ryan) Wilhelm Scott; 4 grandchildren, Faith and Nolan Wilhelm,



Aubrey and Corbin Scott; siblings, Donny (Joyce) Wilhelm, Dave Wilhelm (Alberta), Gene Wilhelm, Theresa Wilhelm, Danny Wilhelm, and Craig Wilhelm; brother in law, Paul



(Molly) Fraizer; sister in law, Carolyn (Larry) Gault; numerous other family and friends.



Randy is preceded by his parents, Vernon and Frances Wilhelm, brothers, Bobby Wilhelm and Ed Wilhelm; sisters in law, Alberta Wilhelm, Stella Powell, Mattie Andrews, Imogene Andrews; and brother in law, Emory Fraizer.



Visitation will be Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Ogle Paul Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, 45056. Funeral service will be Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



Condolences may be offered at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com