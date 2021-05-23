WILEY, Wanda

WILEY (Brickler), Wanda Jean



Age 88, of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She taught Pre-School for over 35 years at Concord United Methodist Church in Englewood. Wanda also participated in the Senior Olympics playing softball and volleyball. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Ben (Diane) Ewbank, Charles



(Janet) Ewbank, Anita Hauser, Rene Ewbank, Nancy (Jeff) Bradley; grandchildren: Elijah Ewbank, Alyssa Bradley, Clayton Bradley, Emma Bradley; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Wiley;



parents: Chester and Bertha (Cooney) Brickler; son: Matthew Wiley; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Private Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please maintain social distancing. To view the service for Wanda and to leave an online condolence, please visit



