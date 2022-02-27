WILEY, Patricia Rose



93, Oxford, OH, passed away at her home on February 21, 2022. Born to Delmar and



Catherine Donges (Burbrink) in



Cincinnati, OH, on January 11, 1929. Pat was married to the late Jack Wiley on Aug. 2, 1951, and together they raised four children. She was retired from the Talawanda City School system where she was employed as a cafeteria



manager.



She is survived by her children, Diana (Dean) Dipaolo, Oxford, Mike Wiley, Hamilton, Denise (Daryl) Olthaus, Oxford and Dan Wiley, Oxford; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her spouse, she was preceded in death by her



siblings, Robert and Richard Donges and Elizabeth Finn.



Cremation services will be provided by Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

