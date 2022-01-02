Hamburger icon
WILES, Brenda

WILES, Brenda Kay

Age 66 of Kettering, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 9, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Doris

Bryant. Brenda is survived by her husband of 39 years,

Michael; daughter, Kelli

(Christopher) Gray and their children, Bryce, Brynna, and Beatrice; son, Andrew (Aimee) Roehm and their children, Nate, Peyton, Ryder, and Elli; step-son, James (Susan) Wiles and their children, Samantha and Blake; siblings, Vicky (Jamie) Taylor, Betty (John) Ballard, Chuck (Lisa) Bryant, and David (Sherry) Bryant; best friend in life, Cheryl (Lonnie) Scarberry; as well as a host of family and friends. Brenda retired from the IRS after 15 years of employment. She had a compassionate nature and was always putting others before herself. Brenda was so loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

