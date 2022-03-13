WILDER, Tommy Douglas



79 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in 1942 in Baxter, Kentucky, to Joe Hayward and Bernice (Shell) Wilder. Doug graduated from Loyall High School in 1960 and from Berea College in 1964. He immediately began working at Harding-Jones



Paper Company as a computer programmer. He became V.P. of Manufacturing and finally Mill Manager in 1986. He began work at Miami Paper in West Carrollton in 1986 as Production Manager. He retired, as Mill Manager, in 2001. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Elaine (Williston) Wilder of 57 years. Also, three children, Kent



(Brenda), Derek (Kim) and Melissa (Julian) Davis; seven grandchildren, Evan and Hannah Wilder, Tyler and Ryan Davis, Courtney Davis (Hunter) Gentry and Patrick and Jacob Wilder; two Great-Grandchildren, Beckham Gray Gentry and Stella Joy Gentry and two brothers, David and Carl Wilder. He was



preceded in death by his parents; Joe and Bernice; brother, Don and sister, Dorothy Wilder Howard and a granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Wilder. The family wishes to express a



special "Thank you" to Doug's Nurse, Michelle and the other staff at Queen City Hospice. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 15, 10:00 am – 12:00 p.m. at Crosspointe Church of Christ with Funeral Services also there at 12:00 pm with



Minister Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be directed to: Queen City Hospice at 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 200



Mason, OH 45040 or Midwestern Children's Home at 4585 Long-Spurling Rd. Pleasant Plain, OH 45162. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



