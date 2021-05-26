springfield-news-sun logo
WILDER, Steven D.

55, of Dayton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. He was born in Dayton on March 15, 1966, to the late Nicodemus Wilder and Wilma Jean (Loftis) Wilder.

Steven graduated from Wright State University with a degree in sociology and worked as an optician for various employers, including LensCrafters and Costco. He loved life. He enjoyed his work, loved animals, camping and canoeing, playing games of trivia, and spending time with his friends. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Steven is survived by his best friend and soulmate, Debby Young, three siblings, Terry Wilder, Michael Wilder, and Lori (Wilder) Hennen, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Steven's life for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 27, from 5:00–7:00 pm at 2744 Dwight Avenue, Dayton, OH, 45420.

