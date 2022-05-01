WILCOX, Evelyn Maude



Age 89, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her residence. Evelyn was born April 15, 1933, in Pontiac, MI, to the late Henry and Lulu (Hill) Rapson. Evelyn was a member of Riverview Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church of Miamisburg. She has served as Sunday School Teacher, treasurer, served in the Women's



Missionary Union and worked with Buckeye Baptist Builders. She was active in the Election Board, knitted blankets for Hospice and served on Carlisle Fire Department Auxillary. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Eugene Wilcox; her brothers, Donald Rapson, Morris Rapson; and her sister, Eleanor Wolf. Evelyn is survived by her children, Barbara (Lee) McCoy, James Wilcox, Jeff (Connie) Wilcox, Beth (Don) Howell, Andrew (Thomas) Wilcox, Anthony (Marybeth) Wilcox; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and her sister,



Nancy Harding. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Camp ToknowHim in



Alabama. Funeral Services are 10 am Saturday, May 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Miamisburg, 323 N. 11th Ave., Miamisburg with Pastor Steve Spurgeon and Pastor John



Michael officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 pm at the church. (Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin).



